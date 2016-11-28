Sports round-up

Snooker: Mark Allen made the first 147 of his career with a maximum at the UK Championship yesterday. Allen’s perfect score came in the seventh frame of his second round match against Rod Lawler, putting him 4-3 up before winning 6-4. It’s worth £5,000 from the rolling prize pot for 147s at ranking events, plus the £5,000 high break prize as long as it is not equalled this week in York.

Rugby Union: World champions New Zealand were often on the back foot but a clinical three-try performance helped them beat a wasteful French side 24-19 in their final autumn test at the Stade de France late Saturday. Flyhalf Beauden Barrett scored a try and kicked nine points, to add to Israel Dagg and Charlie Faumuina’s tries, ensuring that the All Blacks remained unbeaten in Paris since 1973.

Golf: Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen shot a six-under-par 66 in the final round fourballs to give Denmark a first World Cup of Golf triumph by four strokes in Melbourne, yesterday. The Danes started the day with a four-shot cushion and seven birdies and, combined with a single bogey, were enough to hand them victory on 20-under. French duo Victor Dubuisson and Romain Langas-que led the chasing pack with a nine-birdie 63 to share second place on 16-under with China’s Wu Anshun and Li Haotong as well as US pairing Rickie Fowler and Jimmy Walker.