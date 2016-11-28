Local results
Football
BOV Division Three: Sta Luċija vs Żurrieq 4-1; Xgħajra vs Luqa St Andrew’s 2-1; Kirkop United vs Kalkara 0-1; Dingli vs Msida 0-0; Marsaskala vs Mdina Knights 2-5; Mtarfa vs Ta Xbiex 3-2.
GFA Cup, first round: Għarb Rangers vs Żebbuġ Rovers 4-1; Sannat Lions vs Victoria Hotspurs 2-4.
Women’s League: Gozo FC vs Mġarr pp.
Girls U-17 league: Raiders Luxol vs Kirkop 2-4; Birkirkara vs Mosta 1-3; Żebbuġ Rangers vs Tarxien 0-7.
IASC League: Birkirkara St Joseph vs Rovers United 3-4; Birżebbuġa vs Safi 0-0; Mġarr vs Żurrieq 1-3.
Basketball
Women’s League: Athleta vs Hibs 66-63; Caffe Moak Luxol vs Depiro 77-64.
Men’s League: BUPA vs Starlites 89-68; Cynergi Depiro vs Hibs 83-79.
Shooting
Skeet Trophy: 1. Marlon Attard 42/50 – 14/16 – 12/16; 2. Edwin Zammit 43/50 – 12/16 – 10/16; 3. Jason Agius 42/50 – 11/16 – 11/16; 4. Jason Sciberras 41/50 – 11/16 – 9/16; 5. Noel Scicluna 42/50 – 10/16; 6. Paul Vella 47/50 – 9/16.
