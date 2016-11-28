Cini and Peplow eliminated from tournament in Doha
Maltese player Brian Cini was eliminated from the IBSF World Snooker Championships in Qatar yesterday following a 5-1 defeat to Declan Brennan in the last 16 phase of the Open tournament.
Following a straightforward 5-1 win over Jamie Clarke in the previous round earlier in the day, in Doha, Cini was unable to extend his momentum into the evening session where he lost to Northern Ireland’s Brennan who potted consistently but without building high-scoring breaks on his way to victory.
Malta’s other representative at the World Championships, Jason Peplow, also suffered elimination yesterday following a 4-1 defeat to Graham Beardmore in the last 32 of the tournament for masters.
Beardmore, of England, had breaks of 69 and 46 as Peplow could only manage to draw the match level at one-all, after winning the second frame.
Meanwhile, it was revealed that the 2017 World Championships for men, women and masters will be played in Malta.
The news emerged from the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) annual general meeting which was held at the Hotel Holiday Villa, in Doha.
A new board was elected but no vote for the post of president was required as Mubarak Al-Khayarin, of Qatar, was unopposed.
Before the electoral process, the delegates approved a motion whereby the term of office for the IBSF Board will be extended to four years to be in line with the Olympic Movement.
