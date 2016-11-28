Art exhibition

Art Malta co-founders Aaron Lu (left) and Gabriella Mallia (right) with the director of the China Cultural Centre Yajun Wang at the opening of Innuendo. Photo: Luke Brincat

Ten painters, three sculptors, two photographers and one jeweller from six different countries have come together in a celebration of art for Innuendo, running until Wednesday in St Julian’s.

Put together by Art Malta, this exhibition once again subscribes to Art Malta’s aim to work with visual and performing artists, merging art and business audiences together. Set up at the beginning of the year by Gabriella Mallia and Aaron Lu, it has now developed into three areas: Art Malta on Tour; Art Malta Euro Tour and Pop Up Art Galleries.

Innuendo sees the participation of painters George Preca, Christian Formosa, Francis Galea and Joseph Barbara from Malta, Aglika Bochukova from Bulgaria, Dag Art from Poland, He Ping from China, Chris Minoldi from Italy, and Aaron Lu and Anastasia Malkhazova from Germany; Maltese sculptors Joe Genovese, Sergio Gauci Stonepecker and Eleazar Galea; photographers Rafael Mielczarek from Poland and Louis Agius from Malta; and Italian jeweller John Lord.

The title of the exhibition was chosen to bring attention to the artists’ activity which is the creative shaping of impressions and experiences through different media in a mix of conscious and unconscious events. People sometimes do not feel allowed to say things that are true or real because of society’s standards. Through free speech, a person reflects the truths and the essence of what is important in an individual’s life.

The term ‘innuendo’ can be defined as an indirect or subtle remark or observation, which often takes the shape of criticism.

■ The exhibition is being held at L-Għonnella Restaurant, Spinola Palace in St Julian’s until Wednesday.