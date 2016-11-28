Reindeers audition for pizza delivery job in Japan

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

People in northern Japan's Hokkaido, well known for its blistering year-end cold, may see Rudolph delivering pizzas this Christmas.

Domino's Pizza Japan said that the particularly harsh weather predicted this winter in Hokkaido, the northernmost island of Japan, might make regular bike deliveries less practical than usual.

Footage provided by the company shows several trainers and staff trying to establish whether reindeers are a practical alternative.

If the cold-accustomed creatures pass the test, the company says their location will be trackable on a smartphone app. The location marker on the map will also be switched to a reindeer icon.

The company assured that the reindeers' would be well treated, and would only be delivering a maximum weight.