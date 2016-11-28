Two new PN MPs join parliamentary ranks

Edwin Vassallo (left) and Peter Micallef (right).

The Nationalist Party's two new MPs took their oath of allegiance this evening.

Edwin Vassallo and Peter Micallef were the two PN candidates who obtained the highest number of votes without being elected.

The two men were granted parliamentary seats following a Constitutional Court ruling last week.

Mr Vassallo served as parliamentary secretary in the last Nationalist government. He was elected for five consecutive elections between 1996 and 2008 but lost his place in 2013.

Dr Micallef is also be making a return to Parliament, having been elected in a casual election in 2010 to fill in the seat vacated by John Dalli, who had resigned to become European Commissioner.

Edwin Vassallo takes his oath. Photo: DOI/Clifton Fenech

Portfolios assigned

In a statement, the Nationalist Party said that Mr Vassallo will be the party spokesman for manufacturing and cooperatives, while Dr Micallef will be party spokesman for mental health.

Their portfolios, party leader Simon Busuttil said, were in sectors which the current government had all but abandoned.

"Ever since Joseph Muscat has been in power, local manufacturing has regressed, especially export-related manufacturing," Dr Busuttil said. "Actavis' announcement that it will be firing 200 workers simply confirms this sector's struggles."

Mental health issues were still considered taboo in Malta, the Opposition leader added. "It is time we made a quality leap ahead in this sector."