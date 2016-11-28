Police on patrol saw man selling drugs in Paceville, court told

A Senegalese man was remanded in custody today after being accused of having trafficked drugs and of having been in illegal possession of a knife in Paceville.

Cisse Ousmane, 25, was charged with the aggravated possession of cannabis and cocaine and dealing in cannabis resin. The court, presided by Magistrate Audrey Demicoli, heard the prosecution explain that the accused had been found in possession of several packets, a fact which indicated that the drug was not for his own personal use.

The court was told that the charges were aggravated also on account of the fact that the accused had been arrested in a place known to be popular with young people.

The episode occurred near Axis in Paceville early on November 21, when police officers noticed the accused acting suspiciously and apparently selling drugs to two Italian girls.

As soon as the accused sensed the police he threw something away, the prosecution explained. The police managed to retrieve the discarded objects which turned out to be sachets of cannabis resin and cocaine.

The two Italians who had allegedly been involved in the drug trafficking episode have already been charged for unlawful possession of drugs. They testified that they had obtained the drug from Mr Ousmane.

Inspector Trevor Micallef informed the court that the accused had admitted during police interrogation that since he was homeless, he sometimes sought refuge under bus shelters.

The accused pleaded not guilty but his request for bail was denied. To safeguard the man's own safety, the court recommended that the accused was to be remanded to the Forensic Unit at Mount Carmel Hospital.