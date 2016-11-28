Not for the faint hearted...bikers ride on a cliff edge
Riding a bicycle on the edge of a cliff edge is not many people's ideal Sunday afternoon in the countryside, but it gives an adrenaline rush for those brave enough to try it, as the middle part of the video below shows.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.