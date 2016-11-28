Muslim association presents wheelchairs, books, to the Community Chest Fund

Ten wheelchairs and a number of books in Maltese have been presented to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat community.

The presentation was made to President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca by Laiq Ahmed Atif, president of the community.

President Coleiro Preca said the donation showed how solidarity could bring people together.

Laiq Ahmed Atif said the community was committed to helping others and working for the common good.

He said that while living in this country, the community felt obliged to contribute to local society, and this is why we have decided to donate these wheelchairs to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation’.