Muscat meets Hollande in Paris at start of whirlwind tour of European capitals
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this morning had what he described as a 'very focused and productive' meeting with French President Francois Hollande in Paris.
The call at the Elysee Palace was the first stop in a busy four days for the prime minister which will also see him visit seven European capitals.
Had a very focused and productive meeting on @EU2017MT with #France President @fhollande -JM #Malta @Elysee
— Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) November 28, 2016
Dr Muscat will briefly visit the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Estonia, Poland, Denmark and Hungary to discuss the forthcoming Malta presidency of the EU Council.
He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Louis Grech, who is responsible for EU relations, Foreign Minister George Vella and Parliamentary Secretary Ian Borg.
