Advert
Monday, November 28, 2016, 11:02

Muscat meets Hollande in Paris at start of whirlwind tour of European capitals

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this morning had what he described as a 'very focused and productive' meeting with French President Francois Hollande in Paris.

The call at the Elysee Palace was the first stop in a busy four days for the prime minister which will also see him visit seven European capitals.

Dr Muscat will briefly visit the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Estonia, Poland, Denmark and Hungary to discuss the forthcoming Malta presidency of the EU Council.

He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Louis Grech, who is responsible for EU relations, Foreign Minister George Vella and Parliamentary Secretary Ian Borg.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Rocks fall as man jumps off the...

  2. Seven corpses found on dinghy off Malta,...

  3. Watch: Raw sewage pumped into St Paul's Bay

  4. Millions for Vitals but no change seen...

  5. Confused? Court agrees and orders name...

  6. Busuttil hits out at ‘obscene’ agreement

  7. Muscat: Court decision is example how...

  8. GWU will earn €8.5m from government...

  9. ‘Beautiful skulls’ in tombs from 2,000...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed