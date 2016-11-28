Murder suspect appears in court with no lawyer

Police at the murder scene. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The man accused of murdering Caroline Magri appeared in court without the assistance of a lawyer this afternoon.

Ms Magri was found murdered in her bedroom in Ta' Giorni last September. Djibril Ganiou was charged with the crime.

Mr Ganiou informed the court, by means of his interpreter, that he was expecting lawyer Giannella DeMarco to turn up. However, presiding magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit informed him that Dr DeMarco had renounced the brief. She told the accused that unless he paid for their services, no lawyer would assist him in court. The man explained that he was trying to obtain the necessary money, but that he was willing to accept the court's offer to appoint a legal aid lawyer.

The prosecution exhibited an envelope containing DVDs and reports concerning four separate incidents between February 2015 and August 2016 involving the accused and his alleged victim.

On September 20, 2015 Ms Magri had filed a report alleging that Mr Ganiou had slightly injured her. The court heard that on August 26, 2016 the two were involved in a fight with two others in Triq il-Miratur, Floriana. The St Julian's police station bail book was also exhibited in court.

When called to the witness stand, Inspector Matthew Spagnol, stationed at the St Julian's police station on the day of the alleged murder, explained that at around 5.00pm he had received a call from a colleague informing him that a murder had been reported in George P Badger Str, St Julian's.

After informing the duty magistrate, the witness had gone to the scene of crime, finding the body of a woman lying on a bed inside an apartment. There was a slash wound across the victim's throat. Inspector Spagnol explained that Ms Magri was known to police since she had filed various reports against Mr Ganiou. Moreover she also called regularly to sign the bail book at the St Julian's police station, the court heard.

The witness recalled the arrival of the victim's relatives and partner at the scene. Priscilla Calleja, the victim's daughter was heard shouting "Żgur hu" ["It's definitely him"], with reference to the accused. Another relative directed the police to an apartment in Blanche Huber Street, Sliema where Mr Ganiou had been residing. After setting up a fixed point there, the accused was arrested the following day upon his return to the flat.

In the course of the sitting Joseph Ellis was appointed to assist the accused as legal aid lawyer.

Inspector Keith Arnaud prosecuted.