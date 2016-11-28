Man 'caught in traffic' imprisoned for two months for contempt as trial is put off

A man who did not show up for his trial because he was 'stuck in traffic' was jailed for two months for contempt of court this morning.

Martin Marco Baldacchino, 40, from Żebbuġ, stands accused of having set fire to the door of a house in Main Street, Qormi in August 24, 2011, a crime which carries a 12-year prison term.The man was accused of having caused voluntary damage to third party property and broken bail conditions.

Mr Baldacchino, who was on bail, did not turn up for the start of his trial this morning.

Mr Justice Antonio Mizzi put off the sitting for an hour. When he re-entered the hall at 100am he was informed by the defence lawyers that Mr Baldacchino was apparently caught up in traffic. The judge declared that such non-appearance amounted to contempt of court and a waste of time.

He condemned the accused to an effective prison term of 60 days and ordered him to appear at the next sitting, scheduled for December 1, under arrest.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Gavin Giulia are defence counsel.

Lawyers Elaine Mercieca and Anne Marie Cutajar are prosecuting.