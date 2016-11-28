Maltese language organisations plead with minister to scrap council amendments

Maltese language academics from six different organisations today reiterated their opposition to proposed amendments to the Maltese Language Council.

In a statement, L-Akkadmeja tal-Malti president Olvin Vella said that the six organisations would "not be accomplices to the damage that would have been done," if the amendments were forced through.

The organisations believe that the amendments will lead to unqualified people being granted influential positions in the Council, including being put in charge of technical committees.

"Although we want a representative Council, the majority of its members must be qualified," Dr Vella said. "The proposed amendments include no guarantees that technical heads will be qualified in Maltese."

The Education Ministry had not consulted with the Akkademja or the University's Maltese Department before announcing the amendments, the six organisations said.

The amendments would broaden Council membership and make technical heads electable by a majority of Council members. Currently, technical heads are picked from a list recommended by the Akkademja tal-Malti and University's Maltese Department.

Council members made their concerns public last week, with the Education Ministry replying by saying their fears were unfounded and that the Council would be strengthened by broadening its membership base.

Dr Vella argued that the amendments were unnecessary and threatened to ruin the "consensus" that had been fostered among Council members. The linguistic clarity Maltese teachers, translators, writers, journalists and others sought was now under threat, he said.

The six organisations that are opposing the proposed amendments are: L- Akkademja tal-Malti; the Maltese Department at the University of Malta; the Maltese Department at Junior College; the University's Institute of Linguistics; the Għaqda tal-Malti; and l-Għaqda tal-Qarrejja tal-Provi tal-Malti.