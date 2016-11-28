Malta newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers.

Times of Malta says the police are awaiting the advice of the attorney general on claims of corruption in the building of the sixth form building in Gozo.

The Malta Independent highlights comments by the Chamber of Commerce and the Malta Employers Association slamming comments on raising the minimum wage as irresponsible, short-sighted and aimed to win votes.

l-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying that two companies have shown an interest in engaging half of the workers set to be sacked by Actavis.

In-Nazzjon quotes Simon Busuttil saying the PN is representing the interests of small companies and low income workers.