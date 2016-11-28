Lord Mayor of London to visit Malta

The Lord Mayor of London, Dr Andrew Parmley, will be visiting Malta this week to discuss the virtues of a strong economic partnership between Malta and the City of London. He will be accompanied by a delegation from the British Bankers Association, and the chairman of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, Lord Marland of Odstock.

The Lord Mayor will be meeting the ministers of finance, and of the economy, the governor of the Central Bank, the chairman of Malta Financial Services Authority, the president of the Stock Exchange, and other business leaders.

Speaking ahead of his trip, Dr. Parmley, said:

“I look forward to strengthening the strong economic ties that bind the UK and Malta. During my forthcoming meetings I will reiterate one central message: the UK is open for business.

“The UK is a natural partner of choice for any ambitious country than plans to grow their economy. We want to see open trade, cross-border investment, and commercial opportunities as the drivers of this growth.

“Britain’s economy is one of the strongest major advanced economies in the world, and we are well placed to face the future. The UK remains a great trading nation.”

The British High Commissioner Stuart Gill added:

“I am delighted to be welcoming the Lord Mayor to Malta. His visit demonstrates the UK’s commitment to strengthening the economic partnership between our two countries. Our openness to do business with Malta will continue after the UK’s decision this June, to leave the EU. Malta is a country with whom our bilateral and multilateral partnerships are historic, strategic and growing.”

Malta is the third in 29 countries that the Lord Mayor will visit in the coming year. He will arrive here via Doha and Kuwait City.