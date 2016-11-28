Last seats left for 'political earthquake' debate

The last few seats remain for Wednesday's Times of Malta debate which will probe the 2016 political earthquakes.

Titled 'Brexit, Trump... Should we blame democracy?', the breakfast conference at the Intercontinental Malta will bring together speakers from all sides of the political spectrum.

Former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi, former party chairman and business owner Josie Muscat, ex-Foreign Minister Alex Sceberras Trigona and activist/sociologist Michael Briguglio and blogger/satirist Wayne Flask will be the main speakers, before the floor is open for discussion.

Two elections in the UK and the US rattled the political world and the so-called 'establishment', paving a world of uncertainty, amid questions why democracy was leading to such stunning outcomes.

Why are voters shunning traditional parties/candidates and shifting towards the right? Are they not informed enough or are they protesting against the often-criticised ‘deaf establishment’? Will Malta's EU presidency be dominated by more political shifts?

Breakfast will be served at 8am, with the discussion starting by 8.45am.

The event will be moderated by digital editor/Times Talk presenter Herman Grech.

The event is free of charge but those visiting should e-mail [email protected] by tomorrow morning.