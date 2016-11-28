Advert
Monday, November 28, 2016, 14:56

Italian motorcyclist injured

A 49-year-old Italian man was seriously injured this morning when his Piaggio motorcycle was hit by a Citroen car in Luqa Road, Qormi, the police said.

The accident happened at 10.35am. The car was being driven by a 47-year-old man from Naxxar. 

