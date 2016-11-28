International inspectors praise the OHSA

Some of the inspectors with OHSA staff.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) has been commended following an evaluation exerciseconducted on behalf of the European Commission by representatives of the Senior Labour Inspectors Committee (SLIC).

The eight-person-strong evaluation team was headed by Finland and included members from Estonia, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Lithuania.

The team analysed OHSA’s policies and operations, written and practical procedures and accompanied OHS Officers during their inspections to evaluate the way workplace inspections are carried out.

“We are very pleased that the evaluation group gave such a glowing report about OHSA, recognising the hard work, the professionalism of the members of staff and their motivation, as well as noting the wide range of activities

carried out by OHSA. We were humbled by the praise towards OHSA’s leadership as well as the managerial and administrative systems in place at OHSA which allow it to fulfil its full range of responsibilities,” said Mark Gauci, Chief Executive Officer of OHSA.

Raimo Antila, the head of the delegation, said that he was impressed by how much was being achieved by such a small organisation (which he described as “small but organised in an appropriate way and well functioning”) and that the resources (financial, human and technical support) are out of proportion to the duties and functions assigned to OHSA.