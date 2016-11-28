Advert
Monday, November 28, 2016, 14:54

GWU slams Archbishop Scicluna for 'malicious' attack

Archbishop Scicluna. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Archbishop Scicluna. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Archbishop Charles Scicluna had "hitched his cart to the Nationalist Party" and waded into partisan politics to maliciously attack the General Workers' Union, the union said in a statement this afternoon. 

The GWU was responding to a tweet published by the Archbishop yesterday, in which he wrote that it was "shameful" that a workers' union would be earning €300 off each worker employed as part of a new government scheme.

The scheme will see the GWU take over the Community Work Scheme of the Jobs Plus agency, with each of the 600 workers to be employed earning the minimum wage. 

In its reply, the GWU said that the Archbishop had never shown any indignation or called for justice when Church bodies had made use of such workers while paying them just 75 per cent of the minimum wage, "without rights and working in precarious conditions under the previous administration's scheme."

It also noted that the Church enjoyed the services of 19 such workers "without paying for them". 

The Community Work Scheme, the GWU said, would ensure all workers were entitled to "dignified" working conditions and was part of the union's work to eliminate precarious employment. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Rocks fall as man jumps off the...

  2. Seven corpses found on dinghy off Malta,...

  3. Watch: Raw sewage pumped into St Paul's Bay

  4. Millions for Vitals but no change seen...

  5. Confused? Court agrees and orders name...

  6. Busuttil hits out at ‘obscene’ agreement

  7. Watch: How many traffic rules does this...

  8. Muscat: Court decision is example how...

  9. Man 'caught in traffic' imprisoned for...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed