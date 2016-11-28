GWU slams Archbishop Scicluna for 'malicious' attack

Archbishop Scicluna. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Archbishop Charles Scicluna had "hitched his cart to the Nationalist Party" and waded into partisan politics to maliciously attack the General Workers' Union, the union said in a statement this afternoon.

The GWU was responding to a tweet published by the Archbishop yesterday, in which he wrote that it was "shameful" that a workers' union would be earning €300 off each worker employed as part of a new government scheme.

The scheme will see the GWU take over the Community Work Scheme of the Jobs Plus agency, with each of the 600 workers to be employed earning the minimum wage.

GWU will earn €8.5m from MG jobless scheme https://t.co/yxtyGNctTr: Shameful that a Workers' Union earn €300/month on each worker. Justice? — Bishop CJ Scicluna (@BishopScicluna) November 27, 2016

In its reply, the GWU said that the Archbishop had never shown any indignation or called for justice when Church bodies had made use of such workers while paying them just 75 per cent of the minimum wage, "without rights and working in precarious conditions under the previous administration's scheme."

It also noted that the Church enjoyed the services of 19 such workers "without paying for them".

The Community Work Scheme, the GWU said, would ensure all workers were entitled to "dignified" working conditions and was part of the union's work to eliminate precarious employment.