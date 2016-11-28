Advert
Monday, November 28, 2016, 09:59

Construction worker injured

 

A 42-year-old man from Siġġiewi was injured this morning when he fell a height of some five metres on a construction site.

The police said the accident happened in Triq San-Ġwann in Mosta.

The man's medical condition is being assessed. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Rocks fall as man jumps off the...

  2. Seven corpses found on dinghy off Malta,...

  3. Watch: Raw sewage pumped into St Paul's Bay

  4. Millions for Vitals but no change seen...

  5. Confused? Court agrees and orders name...

  6. Busuttil hits out at ‘obscene’ agreement

  7. Muscat: Court decision is example how...

  8. GWU will earn €8.5m from government...

  9. ‘Beautiful skulls’ in tombs from 2,000...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed