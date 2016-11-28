Arson suspected in car blaze
The police are suspecting arson after a BMW 520D car was destroyed by fire in Triq l-Għasafar in Hamrun last night.
The flames destroyed the car and damaged the facade of a house where the car was parked.
No one was injured.
