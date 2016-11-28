Unbecoming behaviour

It was reported (November 23) that Finance Minister Edward Scicluna is concerned that false rumours would be detrimental to the financial sector and to the Maltese economy.

May I remind the minister that what is causing considerable damage to both the financial sector and the Maltese economy is the cavalier attitude to good governance of the Muscat government, which he forms part of, and to the glut of scandals that have become the hallmark of the Muscat administration.

The opening of secret companies in Panama by those closest to Joseph Muscat, which behaviour has gone unpunished, together with the non–investigation as who is the ultimate beneficiary owner of Egrant Limited have highlighted to all the lack of will exhibited by this government towards unbecoming behavior.

If Scicluna wants us to take him seriously he could start by telling us why Konrad Mizzi and the Prime Minister’s chief of staff were not made to resign and what he is doing to uncover the person behind Egrant Limited. After all, all it takes to uncover the owner of that company is to interrogate those involved at Nexia BT.

Now that would be a start to show everyone that the Malta government means business. But we all know that, due to those involved, the chances of that happening are as much as that of having a snowstorm in the Sahara desert.