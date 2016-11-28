Road plates hazard
A section of the main road heading to Mosta, just past the Lija cemetery, is covered with several steel plates. But why is there no advance warning for the unwary driver – ‘Road plates ahead’ – as is done in other civilised countries? Too much of a difficult job for Transport Malta, perhaps?
