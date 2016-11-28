Overtaker By Sib storms to an impressive win in Premier Class

Yesterday’s 52nd meeting of the season was made up of 10 races with the Premier Class event, over a long distance of 2,640 metres, the main attraction on the card.

Fourteen horses took part in the top race as Nico Oland (Julian Farrugia) shot into the lead in the early stages ahead of Cutting Edge (Shawn Portelli), Vasterbo Paradise (Claudio Refalo) and Overtaker By Sib (Marco Refalo).

With a lap to go, Overtaker By Sib seized the lead and the eight-year-old Italian horse was unchallenged till the end to seal its 10th win of the season.

Cutting Edge was the runner-up ahead of Jacques (Rodney Gatt) and Vasterbo Paradise.

Overtaker By Sib clocked an impressive average time of 1.14.7” per kilometre on its way to victory.

The other main races in the programme were from the Gold Class.

In the opener, Helacs Falo (Julian Farrugia) took the lead with a lap to go and the Swedish trotter went on to chalk up its fifth win of the year.

Veteran Livi Cantona (Mario Fenech) was second ahead of Blizzard Ad (Frenċu Cassar) and Lover Roc (Jurgen Attard).

Soprano Du Lys (Clint Vassallo) dashed strongly from the outside during the last 300m of the next Gold race, going on to claim its second win of the year from Peanut Butter (Noel Baldacchino), Solide Du Jayle (Tony Cauchi) and Voyou Atout (Jean Claude Cachia).

Another meeting at Marsa will be held on Saturday.

Yesterday’s winners

Race 1: Copper – Crazy Leg (Eman Attard) – 1.18.8”

Race 2: Bronze – Dreamed Victory (Jason Zahra) – 1.19”

Race 3: Bronze – Quersis (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.17”

Race 4: Silver – Sandro Du Reverdy (Eric Bezzina) – 1.16.9”

Race 5: Gold – Helacs Falo (Julian Farrugia) – 1.16.8”

Race 6: Silver – Une De Clopeau (Rodney Gatt) – 1.16.2”

Race 7: Premier – Overtaker By Sib (Marco Refalo) – 1.14.7”

Race 8: Silver – Sambuca Knick (Charles Camilleri) – 1.16.9”

Race 9: Gold – Soprano du Lys (Clint Vassallo) – 1.19.1”

Race 10: Silver – Tony Boy (Charles Camilleri) – 1.16.7”