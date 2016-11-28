Sporting briefs

Coutinho: Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho will have a scan on his injured ankle this afternoon. PA Sport said the early indication is the Brazil international has most likely sustained ligament damage against Sunderland. Coutinho attended the club’s Melwood training ground yesterday and left on crutches with his right foot in a protective boot.

Poppy action: FIFA should “see sense” and drop disciplinary action against England and Scotland for wearing Remembrance poppies during their World Cup qualifier on Armistice Day, Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said. She told BBC 5 Live’s Pienaar’s Politics: “I urge FIFA to see sense in this and withdraw the threat of sanctions. It seems that wearing a poppy, if a player wants to wear a poppy, they should be able to do so, as should fans.”

Avellino: Serie B side Avellino have sacked coach Domenico Toscano following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to fellow Serie B strugglers Cesena. Reports in the Italian media yesterday suggested that Avellino will be holding talks with veteran Water Novellino over the next few days. Novellino has been idle since last April when he was coach of Palermo.

Llorente: Fernando Llorente is determined to stay at Swansea after settling the craziest Premier League game of the season. The striker came off the bench against Crystal Palace to score twice in injury time and secure an incredible 5-4 home win. “I’m very happy here and I think I can help this team,” said the former Juventus striker. “It’s difficult for me because of the language. I’d like to speak better than I do now, and I need to continue to study.”

Bacca: Speculation is rife that Carlos Bacca could be heading back to Sevilla in January after attending Saturday’s La Liga match between his former team and Valencia in Spain while his Milan team-mates were engaged in a league match at Empoli. The 30-year-old is currently sidelined with injury but Sky Italia said that the 30-year-old Colombian could be transferred in winter.