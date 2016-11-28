Lions too strong for Rabat, Mqabba held

Naxxar Lions 4

Rabat Ajax 1

Naxxar Lions found little difficulty disposing of Rabat Ajax to make it five wins on the trot and move three points clear of Senglea at the top of the Division One standings.

Naxxar opened the scoring in the third minute, through Yuri Messias, and never looked back.

In fact, on 13 minutes they made it 2-0 as Messias showed class with a pin-point pass to Duane Bonnici who scored from an angle.

Rabat goalkeeper Sean Mintoff came to his side’s rescue on a couple of occasions.

Just before half-time, Jurgen Debono could have made it 3-0 but drove the ball wide with a gaping goal at his mercy.

Rabat introduced Adam Smeir and Sean Abela after the break but it was Bonnici who scored his second of the afternoon following a fine solo effort inside the box.

Ryan Micallef then pulled one back for the Magpies and was unlucky not to score again 20 minutes from time when he saw his effort come off the upright.

However, eight minutes from time Naxxar sealed their win when Messias was on the right spot to beat Mintoff from close in.

Naxxar: O. Borg, A. Buhagiar, J. Ellul, D. Bonnici, R. Cassar, J. Debono (R. Mercieca), M. Fenech, S. Guevara Munoz (U. Jovenal), J. Debono, A. Lubos (D. Nocera Garcia), Y. Messias.

Rabat: S. Mintoff, N. Caruana, L. Cauchi (S. Abela), S. Gauci, W. Borg, B. Micallef, N. Attard (A. Smeir), D. Falzon, D. Borg (K. Muscat), R. Micallef, D. Azzopardi.

Referee: Alex Johnson.

Best player: Duane Bonnici (Naxxar).

Mqabba 0

Fgura United 0

After a 3-0 upset to Vittoriosa Stars in their previous game, Mqabba could only manage a goalless draw against lowly Fgura United to slip further behind in the promotion race.

Mqabba’s first threat on the Fgura goal came on 18 minutes when Karl Cutajar’s grounder flew just wide.

They were again dangerous from a corner on the half-hour mark when Fgura goalkeeper Matthew Camilleri failed to hold but Mello Da Silva’s header was cleared off the line.

Both keepers were idle for most of the second half but, late on, Mello Da Silva almost broke the deadlock only for his shot to flash just wide.

Then, a good move involving Luca Casha saw the Mqabba substitute hit badly from a good position.

Four minutes from time, Mqabba were unlucky when a Claudio Calleja effort came off the woodwork.

Josef Dalli almost stole the points for Fgura in stoppage time but his header hit the post.

Mqabba: J. Debono, G. Gesualdi, A. Mello Da Silva, C. Calleja, K. Cutajar, L. Vella Critien, M. Borg, P. Chimezie, Q. Bregman (D. Azzopardi), G. Ada-movic, M. Bonnici (L. Casha).

Fgura: M. Camilleri, D. Agius, D. Aquilina, E. Uzeh, R. Spiteri, M. Spiteri, G. Chircop, R. De Fex Marriaga, M. Caruana, W. Chircop (C. Fenech), W. Jadean (J. Dalli).

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Best player: Karl Cutajar (Mqabba).