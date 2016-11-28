­­­Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Platon from Mersin to Valencia, the AS Cypria from Tanger Med to Rijeka, the EM Corfu from Aliaga (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime), the Merito from Algiers to Algiers (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) today.

The Santa Regula from Koper to Livorno, the Stjerneborg from Tripoli to Tunis, the AHS St Georg from Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Antwerp from Bejaia to Skikda (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The Seago Piraeus from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MSC Katie from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Livorno (Sullivan Maritime) on Thursday.