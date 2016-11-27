Young chess grandmaster dies doing parkour
A prominent young chess grandmaster has died after falling from a balcony while undertaking the extreme sport of parkour, police said.
Yuri Eliseev, 20, died after falling from the 12th-storey of his apartment building in Moscow, according to Russian news reports.
The reports quoted police saying Eliseev died while trying to reach the balcony of a neighbouring apartment. He was described as a practitioner of parkour, which involves climbing, jumping to difficult perches and acrobatic moves.
Eliseev was the world under-16 chess champion in 2012 and was given grandmaster status at just 17.
