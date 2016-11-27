Making the best of the Harbour City

Sydney Opera House

“Sydney is a vibrant waterfront city filled with incredibly happy people,” says Brookstone CEO Thomas M. Via. “I love the ‘outside patio culture’ and everywhere you go there seems to be a view of the city, the harbour or a surf beach. Plus, you cannot beat the weather.”

During his multiple business trips there, Via has gleaned several tips. Here are a few:

When you land: “Spend time walking around Circular Quay, The Rocks, and if time permits, definitely take a ferry ride to Manly for an incredible view of Sydney Harbour.”

Best hotel: Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel (30 Pitt Street) “Be sure to get a room with a view.”

Best restaurant: Nick's Seafood at The Promenade, Cockle Bay Wharf

Power breakfast: Zebra Lounge (1 Harris Street) in Pyrmont on the waterfront. “Amazing eggs benedict, great coffee, friendly service and outside seating.”

Cup of Joe: “Each coffee shop in Sydney offers a unique brew. Coffee chains barely exist and should be avoided at all cost if you are truly a coffee lover!”

Business meeting: Sydney Olympic Park (8 Australia Ave.) for a conference. “You can host a function in Olympic Stadium and even take pictures on the Gold/Silver/Bronze Podiums used during the Olympic Games in Sydney.”

Team outing: Lawn Bowling. “Just choose any club where space is available. It’s a great activity that can provide team strategy or spur competition and it is an unusual activity to boot.

Bronte Beach

Downtime: “Be sure to take in an Australia Rules Football Match, a rugby match, a performance at the famous Opera House (Bennelong Point), a show at the Sydney Theatre Company (Pier 4, Hickson Road). Walk the Bondi to Bronte waterfront trail, one of the best walking paths I have experienced ever - anywhere. Visit the Westfield Sydney shopping center (corner Pitt Street Mall and Market Street). Or just wander around the city.”

Sydney Harbour Panorama

Tourist trap: Darling Harbour entertainment area, loaded with restaurants, pubs, clubs and people watching. “Try Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville (Shop 225, Harbourside Shopping Centre, 10 Darling Drive) for a “bevy” (beverage) outside. You must have dinner at Nick’s Seafood (The Promenade, Cockle Bay Wharf).

FOOD: “If you’re a pizza lover, then try Criniti’s (Level 2, Harbourside Shopping Centre). If Thai food is your favorite, try Thaifoon (Darling Harbour Shopping Centre, Level 2, Shop 329, Darling Harbour) - good food and a great name!”

Can’t-miss treats: “Try the landmark restaurant Cafe Sydney (5, 31 Alfred Street) and allow time to tour the historic building it is located in. Be sure to book in advance – reservations can be hard to get, especially on the weekend. Also, try the wharf at Woolloomooloo – my favorite is China Doll (Shop 4/6 Cowper Wharf Roadway), which has outside seating and spectacular views of the city.”

Mementoes: Souvenir shopping at the weekend market held at the historic Rocks (George Street).