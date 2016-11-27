Citizens fire blanks against Mosta

Valletta’s title defence hit a snag this afternoon when they were held to a goalless draw by struggling Mosta at the Tedesco Stadium.

The Citizens dominated proceedings for much of the first half but they rarely tested Yenz Cini in the Mosta goal.

On 20 minutes Jhonnattann picked up a short clearance and he moved past Zachary Brincat but his shot hit the sidenetting.

Mosta were almost regaled an opener on 25 minutes when Ryan Camilleri miscued his clearance with the ball falling into the path of Victor Oseghale but the Nigerian blasted wide from routine distance.

On 49 minutes Steve Borg connected to Malano’s delivery from a free-kick but his header was too central to trouble Yenz Cini in the Mosta goal.

Three minutes later, Malano was at the end of Jhonnattann’s cross but his header finished just over.

Sixteen minutes from time, Aguirre picked Jhonnattann inside the area but the Brazilian fired over.

Mosta threatened in a rare foray eight minutes from time when Kemmu Jackson hit a fierce low drive that whizzed past the upright.