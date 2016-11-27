Podiums wide open going into final day

Team Nika in action during the 2016 RC44 Valletta Cup. Photo: Martinez Studio

The final day of the RC44 Valletta Cup today will also determine the winner of the one design class’ 2016 fleet racing championship.

Three more races were held yesterday in marginally lighter conditions, and with three more scheduled this morning, the RC44 Valletta Cup is lining up to be a three, or possibly four, horse race.

Chris Bake’s Team Aqua currently holds a tenuous one point lead over Igor Lah’s Team CEEREF, in turn two points ahead of Alexander Novoselov’s Katusha, with Torbjörn Törnqvist’s Artemis Racing a further five points back in fourth.

In the overall 2016 RC44 Fleet Racing Championship, Team CEEREF holds a two points advantage over Team Aqua and three over Artemis Racing.

It doesn’t take much maths to work out that going into the final day the podiums in both the RC44 Valletta Cup and the resulting Fleet Racing Championship remain wide open.

After an average performance on Friday, Igor Lah’s Team CEEREF was back on song yesterday.

She won the first race and followed up this with a 3-4 making the Slovenian team by far the most consistent of the day.

Clean sweep

Conversely, after their clean sweep yesterday, Team Aqua was at one point last in the first race, but managed to claw back an eighth.

Bake’s team followed this with two mid-fleet results and so was unable to build on the nine-point advantage they had created on Friday.

Following their two bullet opening to this regatta, Katusha was also back on form yesterday, winning the second race, while finally Vladimir Liubomirov’s Bronenosec Sailing started demonstrating some of the consistency for which the normally impeccable Russian team is renowned, posting a 2-3 in yesterday’s first two races.

Having a decidedly up and down regatta is John Bassadone’s Peninsula Petroleum, which in the last four races has twice finished last but yesterday ended on a high winning the final race.

This race concluded with a very special finish inside Marsamxett Harbour, with Valletta’s towering ancient ramparts and the Excelsior Hotel forming a spectacular backdrop.

The final day of racing gets underway today at 11.30am.