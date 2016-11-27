Advert
Sunday, November 27, 2016, 00:01

Youth worker nominated for Commonwealth award

Sarah Spiteri (left), who was nominated for the award.

Sarah Spiteri, youth worker at Youth Hub GEM 16+, was nominated for the Commonwealth Youth Workers Award.

The awards celebrate the positive impact of youth workers on young people’s lives, their communities and their societies.

Twenty youth workers were chosen out of 400 applicants, with four nominees for the European region.

