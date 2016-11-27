Youth worker nominated for Commonwealth award
Sarah Spiteri, youth worker at Youth Hub GEM 16+, was nominated for the Commonwealth Youth Workers Award.
The awards celebrate the positive impact of youth workers on young people’s lives, their communities and their societies.
Twenty youth workers were chosen out of 400 applicants, with four nominees for the European region.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.