Sunday, November 27, 2016, 00:01

Reception for CEOs and directors

Seen here are Philip Eaton Richards, Kirsten Mamo, Onyx Dimech, Nicholas Calleja, Daniel Barreiro, Jeremy Leach, Alicia Mamo, Salvatore Ferrante, Jinesia Dimech and Javier Cabrera. Photo: Oliver Pace

Fifty CEOs and directors from leading asset management, legal, audit and banking firms based in Malta gathered at the Managing Partners Group offices at The Hedge Business Centre in Balluta Bay for a reception. The stormy weather held off and the guests enjoyed relaxed conversation and music by Spanish guitarist Keith Kiko Muscat.

Malta Stock Exchange chairman Joseph Portelli, Oceanwood chief financial officer Dean Bucknall and consultant Thomas Schildhammer.Malta Stock Exchange chairman Joseph Portelli, Oceanwood chief financial officer Dean Bucknall and consultant Thomas Schildhammer.
City Advisory CEO Tonio Depasquale and Finance Malta chairman Kenneth Farrugia.City Advisory CEO Tonio Depasquale and Finance Malta chairman Kenneth Farrugia.
