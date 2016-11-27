Loose-leaf tea brand and artist’s collection launch
Claire Galea, Fiona Galea Debono, Veronica Grech Sant, Stephanie Borg, Diana Mifsud and Joanna Micallef Farrugia at the launch event of Tettiera and the new Stephanie Borg Studio Boutique Collection. The local artist and the new brand of artisan loose-leaf tea have joined forces to reintroduce the tea ritual in the daily lives of consumers while offering locally-inspired vibrant art that enhances the soul of any home. The Tettiera packaging was designed by the artist, who was inspired by traditional Maltese tiles, with various colour tones subdued so as to reflect the different types of tea and its calming nature.
