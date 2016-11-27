Cosy Christmas artisan market

The Malta Artisan Market, organised by The Definitive(ly) Good Guide, is all set for the busiest market of the year. This month’s market will be the Christmas edition, welcoming over 50 artisans, craftspeople and food stalls. This market is the place to buy original, unique Christmas gifts and to enjoy the festive spirit with family and friends in a warm, friendly atmosphere.

Always set in special locations, the Malta Artisan Markets Christmas market will take place in a historical setting at Magazino Hall, near the Valletta Waterfront on December 3 and from 11am to 6pm. Magazino Hall was built in 1727 in the harbour area and the building was incorporated within the island’s first powerhouse and used for storage.

Stalls will be selling authentic arts and crafts, ceramics, candles, woodworks, hand-sewn goods, filigree, jewellery and accessories, knitwear and crochet, as well as Christmas treats made locally. Visitors will be able to enjoy mulled wine and homemade soup served by Guido’s Spice Corner, as well as coffee by Coffee Circus.

Local entertainers Agni Triom will offer children’s entertainment, face painting, balloon modelling and juggling. There will be Christmas carols by Stagecoach and Mary’s Little Angels, a drum circle by Norman Cristina and other activities for all the family.

Entrance is free. For more information, visit www.maltaartisanmarkets.com or look up the market on Facebook.