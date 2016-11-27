Advert
Sunday, November 27, 2016, 00:01

Arbor Vitae exhibition

British High Commissioner Stuart Gill, Jeni Caruana, Majjistral Park board chairman Salvador Vella and Maggie Gill during the launch of an exhibition by Jeni Caruana entitled Arbor Vitae (Tree of Life) at the Majjistral Nature and History Park Visitors Centre in Għajn Tuffieħa. The exhibition is open between 10am and 3pm until December 16.

British High Commissioner Stuart Gill, Jeni Caruana, Majjistral Park board chairman Salvador Vella and Maggie Gill during the launch of an exhibition by Jeni Caruana entitled Arbor Vitae (Tree of Life) at the Majjistral Nature and History Park Visitors Centre in Għajn Tuffieħa. The exhibition is open between 10am and 3pm until December 16.

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici with Salvador Vella.Justice Minister Owen Bonnici with Salvador Vella.
The Audi Q2 was launched recently at the Continental Cars showroom. Singer Amber is seen here with Maurice Mizzi and Robert Calafato.The Audi Q2 was launched recently at the Continental Cars showroom. Singer Amber is seen here with Maurice Mizzi and Robert Calafato.
With Sandro Cauchi.With Sandro Cauchi.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. A taste of the classics

  2. Announcements

  3. Learn to declutter your life

  4. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  5. Organ festival concerts this weekend

  6. Aurora celebrates 40th with grand...

  7. Arbor Vitae exhibition

  8. Loose-leaf tea brand and artist’s...

  9. Youth worker nominated for Commonwealth...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed