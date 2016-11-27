Two held after drugs find
Two men were arrested yesterday after being found in possession of drugs, the police said today.
The discovery was made in a tenement in Marsa after the police were called to control a brawl.
No brawl actually took place, but during their investigations the police noticed two men acting in an agitated way.
A subsequent search revealed several packets of a powder believed to be drugs.
Two men aged 17 and 57, from Senegal, were arrested.
