Two held after drugs find

Two men were arrested yesterday after being found in possession of drugs, the police said today.

The discovery was made in a tenement in Marsa after the police were called to control a brawl.

No brawl actually took place, but during their investigations the police noticed two men acting in an agitated way.

A subsequent search revealed several packets of a powder believed to be drugs.

Two men aged 17 and 57, from Senegal, were arrested.