Malta newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that several million euros in public funds are being paid out to Vitals Global Healthcare for medical services that have yet to show any sign of change.

It-Torċa says a new Out Patients' Department will be set up at Mater Dei Hospital.

The Malta Independent reports how low unemployment means the private sector has a problem finding the workers it needs.

Il-Mument says the government has a plan to dish out favours to workers in private secretariats.

MaltaToday says children born in Malta to Eritrean parents are to be deported in a crackdown on migration.

Illum focuses on anger within the Labour Party for a court's decision giving the PN an extra two seats in Parliament.

KullĦadd says major airlines are showing an interest in the operations in Malta by Aviation Cosmetics, a company which handles aircraft livery.