It was reported in The Sunday Times of Malta (November 20) that Pope Francis cautioned leaders across the world “against the rise of populist nationalism” when he led a consistory ceremony to install 17 new cardinals in Saint Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, November 19.

“We see how quickly those among us with the status of a stranger, an immigrant or a refugee become a threat, take on the status of an enemy” the Pontiff exclaimed.

Though populist movements are on the increase due to lack of faith in institutions and politicians, who seem to cater for the interests of the elite rather than for the good of the community at large, we have to be aware that there are others who are using such movements to promote their own agendas. These are the ones who want to affirm their exclusivity and oppose a society that is inclusive and practises freedom of thought and religion.

The changes that are taking place around us, at a very fast pace, is a proof that various institutions, including the European Union, are not acting fast enough and effectively and not heeding to the voice of the citizen. The one, common slogan that marks the Brexit vote, Trump’s victory and the Eurosceptics is ‘Give us back our sovereignty. We want to take charge of our own affairs’.

If Europe doesn’t want to find itself combating nations and peoples whom it is supposed to protect and defend, it has to rediscover its fundamental principles.

Exaggerated protectionism that isolates a nation is not the way forward. Safeguarding one’s own interests and making sure that one’s economy is sustainable shouldn’t underscore the principle of solidarity. Unfortunately, even in Malta, we do have individuals and movements who, under the disguise of being ‘nationalist’ and ‘patriotic’, are fostering hatred among fellow citizens by breeding a spirit of exclusion and isolation.

Let us Maltese, as a nation and European partners, take heed of Pope Francis’s warning of the “rise of populist nationalism” without underestimating the voices of those citizens who feel disengaged from public institutions. Yes, let Europe be seen as a ‘Europe with a human face’ ready to listen, learn and improve as it rediscovers the roots and values of its very foundation.