Healthy week

Vassallo Group of Companies held its first Healthy Lifestyles Week for employees. Organised in collaboration with the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate, the event aimed to promote a healthier lifestyle for over 1,500 staff from subsidiary companies Caremalta, Vassallo Builders and CaterEssence.

A healthy workforce is beneficial to employers and directly linked to increased morale and improved work-life balance.

Each day of the week was dedicated to various topics covering healthy eating, prevention of cancer, physical activity, benefits of a smoke-free life, as well as social and emotional well-being. Activities included talks by professionals, free check-ups, fitness and pilates sessions and healthy breakfasts and lunches.

The group will be encouraging employees to enroll in weight management and smoking cessation programmes, attend a Richmond Foundation programme and to exercise a regularly. A group-wide health survey in collaboration with the directorate will also be held next year.

A number of private companies and entities collaborated with Vassallo Group to offer discounts on a number of related services, such as screening for several types of cancer by St James Hospital, gym subscriptions by 24/7 Fitness Centre and Niumee. VJ Salamone, the Richmond Foundation and Dr John Zammit Montebello also supported the event.