Juventus blown away by Genoa in half an hour

Giovanni Simeone, the 21-year-old son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego, scored twice in the first 15 minutes before Alex Sandro put through his own goal.
Miralem Pjanic pulled one back for the titleholders when he curled in a free kick in the 82nd minute.
It was the first time since October 2005 that Juventus had conceded three goals in the first half of a Serie A match.
Juve's third league defeat of the season meant their lead at the top was cut to four points over AC Milan who won 4-1 at Empoli yesterday.
