Balzan lead the Malta Premier League

Balzan are back at the top of the Premier League standings after brushing aside Pembroke Athleta 4-0 in a one-sided encounter at the Tedesco Stadium.

Pembroke had started brightly and after six minutes the woodwork denied them an opener when Asani Djelilj found Oleksander Maksymov but his volley came off the upright.

But Oliver Spiteri’s men soon regrouped and took the lead on 13 minutes.

Matteo Piciollo found Bojan Kaljevic inside the area and the Montenegrin forward rifled the ball past goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona.

Pembroke’s response failed to arrive and Balzan made it 2-0 on 33 minutes. Samir Arab burst into the area and hit a fierce angled drive that flew into the far corner.

Alan Da Silva Souza came close to a third on 35 minutes but was denied by the onrushing Calleja Cremona.

A minute from the break, Kaljevic again used his pace and power to outsmart his marker before slotting the ball past Calleja Cremona.

Pembroke thought they had pulled a goal back on 57 minutes when Akuto stabbed the ball home from close in but the Nigerian was flagged offside.

On 63 minutes, Adrian Borg missed a golden chance to pull a goal back for Pembroke when he found himself unmarked and in front of a gaping goal but still managed to hit his effort wide after a fine Manolito Micallef cross.

But it was Balzan who rubberstamped their victory three minutes from time when Kaljevic was brought down in the area by Calleja Cremona and the Montenegrin made no mistake from the resultant penalty.

Balzan striker Bojan Kaljevic was voted as the BOV Player of the Match.