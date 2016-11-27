Ronaldo scores twice as Real beat Sporting Gijon

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his rich vein of form by scoring twice in Real Madrid’s 2-1 home win over struggling Sporting Gijon yesterday, although the La Liga leaders got a lucky break when the visitors squandered a second-half penalty.

The prolific Portuguese put Real ahead from the spot in the fifth minute and dived in to head the second in the 18th, claiming his eighth goal in four league games to go top of the scoring charts with 10 strikes this season.

Despite the early goals, Real struggled to control the game on a rainswept afternoon at the Bernabeu, and Carlos Carmona pulled one back for the visiting side 10 minutes before half-time.

Primera Liga

Played yesterday

Malaga vs Deportivo - 4-3

Real Madrid vs S. Gijon - 2-1

Espanyol vs Leganes - 3-0

Sevilla vs Valencia - 2-1

Playing today

Villarreal vs Alaves - 12.00

Osasuna vs Atl. Madrid - 16.15

Celta Vigo vs Granada - 18.30

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona - 20.45

Tomorrow

Las Palmas vs Ath. Bilbao - 20.45

Leading standings: R. Madrid 33; Sevilla 27; Barcelona 26; Villarreal, R. Sociedad 22; Atl. Madrid, Eibar 21.