Pietà and Sirens move to safer waters

Żebbuġ Rangers 0

Pietà Hotspurs 2

Pietà Hotspurs piled on the pressure on bottom-placed Żebbuġ Rangers after coasting to an easy win.

Patrick Curmi’s side had a trouble-less ride and if it wasn’t for Julian Azzopardi’s heroics, they could have bagged a more pronounced win.

Żebbuġ started strongly and on two minutes Christian Carl Pace was denied by Miguel Montfort.

But it was Pietà who struck on 18 minutes. Clive Gauci found James Scicluna who drove the ball home from just inside the box.

A minute before the break Trebovac saw his effort deflected for a corner by a defender.

Johann Cilia’s side were more on the offensive in the second half and Pace hit just wide after a good move on 53 minutes.

But it was the Hotspurs who made it 2-0 on the hour when Juan Ruiz Perez headed home from a James Scicluna free-kick.

On 75 minutes Godwin Mensah should have made it 3-0 but was denied by Azzopardi.

Three minutes into injury time, Trebovac dribbled past three players but shot straight at Montfort.

Żebbuġ: J. Azzopardi, O. Rababah, T. Trebovac, C.C. Pace (J.P. Formosa), A. Agius, K. Zammit, S. Borg (A. Curmi), D. Borg, A. Micallef (M. Camilleri), I. Meli, R. Mandic.

Pietà: M. Montfort, K. Micallef, C. Degabriele, N. Pace Cocks, D. Agius (C. Stewart), C. Gauci (A. Mizzi), G. Mensah (Y. Dimitrov), J.M. Ruiz Perez, C. Grech, I. Jalo, J. Scicluna.

Referee: Y. Borg (Gibraltar).

Best Player: James Scicluna (Pietà).

Marsa 0

Sirens 2

Sirens moved closer to the leading teams in the Division after scoring a goal in each half to overcome lowly Marsa, yesterday.

Marsa started brightly and on 20 minutes a Chris Cutajar cross-shot landed just over the crossbar and three minutes later Sakurai was foiled by the Sirens custodian.

But two minutes before the break Sirens forged ahead against the run of play when Charles Newuche rose well to head home a Miguel Ciantar corner.

Marsa came close to an equaliser two minutes into the second half when substitute De Melo Lima was denied by the onrushing Cini.

With Marsa attacking in numbers in order to equalise, Sirens managed to score a second in the 77th minute.

Ciantar found substitute Lee Grech who controlled the ball to slot past Mifsud.

Marsa: L. Mifsud; L. Scorfna, R. Mifsud, G. Martin, Y. Camilleri, C. Cutajar, S. Meilak, B. Essel, K. Sakurai (L. A. De Melo Lima), L. Omerou, E. Vella.

Sirens: S. Cini, D. Sant, D. Martini, L. Zammit, D. Zampa (D. Bonnici), I. Curmi, J. Ekani Rodriguez, C. Caruana, C. Newuche, M. Ciantar (K. Etim), R. Sciberras (L. Grech).

Referee: Jude Amin Utulu.

Best Player: Miguel Ciantar (Sirens).