Walnuts are not just for eating

This time of year brings with it many associations - the slow weather change and transition into warmer clothes, the kettle boiling a little more frequently and the unique sound that accompanies trying to crack a walnut shell to get to its delicious nutrient full centre.

Many of us are keen on eating the kernel and simply throw the shell away, but when walnuts are in season and shells are so abundant, not putting them to good use is quite a waste.

Many people use nut shells as a form of compost. However, the same cannot be said for walnut shells as they contain chemicals which might be toxic to certain plants and trees; so better safe than sorry.

Walnut shells are best utilised as cleaning agents. They can be used as a gentle abrasive for polishing as they do not scratch the surface as other agents do. It is so effective that jewellers actually use them in tumblers to add a sparkling shine on gems. Just crush the shells into small pieces, process them in a food processor and mix with baking soda and water to create a paste.

