Fusion Fridays at One80 Lounge

The stylish One80 Kitchen & Lounge in Mellieha, has launched a new concept, Fusion Fridays, offering a magnificent set up of comfort in a great lounge area complimented with DJ and musicians every week for the winter season.

Guests can order bar food from a specially designed lounge menu until 1am while indulging in premium brands and house-made signature and international cocktails.

The directors of this venue – Jesmond Vella and Rouvin Zammit Apap – who between them share 45 years experience in the food and entertainment industry, have a vision of making One80 the number one entertainment destination in the north of the island and they are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to achieve such aim.

A line up of top local DJs and musicians will be entertaining guests throughout the evening till the early hours of the morning, targeting VIP events, corporate groups, business entertainment, tourists and locals who prefer to have a good time in a stylish ambiance.

The venue is equipped with the latest technology and a very skilled kitchen brigade under the guidance of executive chef Mark Cauchi.

During the festive season, One80 has the space, facilities and resources to adapt to any tailor-made requirements offering a complete experience where patrons can enjoy pre-meal aperitifs, have lunch or dinner from the a la carte menu and continue in the lounge area with after meal liquors and cocktails.

The premises is set in a stunning location with a breathtaking 180-degree view of the majestic Mellieħa parish church down to Wied ta’ Ruman, onto Mellieħa bay. One80 is open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week.