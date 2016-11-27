How to get your dream bag without breaking the bank

Last week I wrote about the real price of not buying a classic designer bag and at the time, I really thought that the subject was somewhat done and dusted. However, after receiving a number of messages from readers asking about the best way to go about saving for an expensive bag, I decided that I’d share a few tips I feel would be helpful to staying on track and getting the bag of your dreams:

Open a new bank account and deposit ‘bag money’ every month. Of course, this particular tip can be used for any luxury you have your eye on, or even a holiday. A separate account which is cut off from the rest of your finances will not only keep you motivated, but it will also help you make sure that you aren’t dipping into money that you need for things like rent, food and electricity just to buy a handbag; I can think of a lot more glamourous things than being a homeless bag lady. Don’t end up being the old woman who literally lived in her shoes.

Budget and don’t get distracted. While you might think that buying a €30 pair of shoes isn’t going to have much effect on your bag fund, ask yourself if you really want or need said shoes. If you are the kind of person who gets easily distracted (I know I am), keep a photo of the bag you want on your phone, computer or fridge to remind yourself of why you need to think twice before clicking on that Asos sale link in your e-mail.

Make a wishlist and stick to it. I find the most effective method of making sure that I only buy things that I really, really want is making a list and then pinning it somewhere for a couple of weeks. If after a few weeks I still want what’s on the list, I scan as many websites as possible for the best possible deals. There’s no point in spending €90 at a local shop for a dress that you could have easily bought for €20 from an online site.

Be a sensible spender. There are things which are worth investing in and others which aren’t. International burlesque star and immaculate dresser Dita von Teese once pointedly said that women should buy the best shoes and handbag which they can afford. Spending money on things which you will be using on a day to day basis is far wiser than spending €400 on a dress for a wedding which you will only be able to wear a couple of times.