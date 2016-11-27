Debono, Vella Wood lead in Challenge Marathon

Charlton Debono and Michelle Vella Wood retained top spot in the Eurosport Malta Challenge Marathon after winning yesterday’s second leg in Marsaskala.

Debono, who runs for Gozo Atletix, topped the 5km race in 15 minutes and 59 seconds ahead of St Patrick’s AC Mario Grech (16.22) and team-mate Stefan Azzopardi (16.33).

In the overall standings, Debono leads the way with an aggregate time of one hour 11 minutes and 36 seconds – two minutes and 29 seconds clear of Grech while Azzopardi is third on 1:15.39.

In the women’s category, Michelle Vella Wood, of Team Barry, bagged her second win when clocking 19.51. Laura Milanese, of Atletica Aviano, was second in 20.17 ahead of Caroline Ciappara (20.41).

Vella Wood (1:30.54) heads into today’s third stage with a commanding two minutes and 30 second overall lead over Karen Amato while Milanese is third on 1:34.29.

In the Gatorade Relay Challenge, Alan Camilleri, of Mind Over Miles, placed first in 1:18.08 ahead of Team Barry’s Melvin Mifsud 17.38.

But in the overall standings, Team Barry still leads the way with a combined time of 1:14.40. Mind Over Miles are a distant second on 1:18.08.

The Challenge will come to a close today with the third and final stage – a 21km run in Buġibba.