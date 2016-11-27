More organ thrills

The MPO Brass Quintet (from left) Kevin Abela, Paul Borg, Dennis Camilleri, Stephen Murphy and Marco Cola.

It’s already been just over one week since this year’s third edition of the Malta International Organ Festival kicked off last Saturday. English pianist, organist and conductor Wayne Marshall and baritone Joseph Lia gave an outstanding performance of Marshall’s own compositions as well as music by Widor, Roger-Ducasse, Dupré, Wolf, Reger and Liszt.

Russian organist Daniel Zaretsky

Another two top picks in this exciting, jam-packed festival that I am also really looking forward to attending are the Organ and Brass concert on Wednesday and the festival Grand Finale with Organ and Orchestra on December 9. I would have liked to attend each and every concert in this festival, but other less thrilling commitments will unfortunately not allow me to do so.

The Organ and Brass concert will feature Russian organist Daniel Zaretsky and the Malta Philharmonic Brass Ensemble under the direction of British/ Nicaraguan composer and conductor Geoffrey Alvarez. Artistic director for the Malta International Organ Festival, Joseph Lia, says: “Last year’s festival did feature solo instruments such as the trumpet alongside the organ, but this is the first year that the Malta Philharmonic Brass Ensemble will be joining forces with an organist.”

The MPO Brass Quintet is made up of members Kevin Abela and Stephen Murphy (trumpet), Marco Cola (French horn), Dennis Camilleri (trombone) and Paul Borg (tuba), and is a nationally acclaimed ensemble that has been delighting audiences with music of great variety while exhibiting their technical expertise and musical flexibility.

Together with Zaretsky, they will present a musical programme of around one hour with some famous pieces by Bach and Mozart. You may already be familiar with the former’s Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring (the 10th and last movement of the cantata Heart and Mouth and Deed and Life, BWV 147), and the latter’s choral work Ave Verum K618, both of which have been arranged for brass quintet and organ by A. Ivanov.

Very worthy of mention is the premiering of Alvarez’s very own St Paul’s Shipwreck and Serpent – a symphony for organ and brass ensemble – on this occasion. Joseph explains that “Although this work is contemporary, it’s been written in a very beautiful musical language that is very pleasing to the ear.”

The organ at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral. Photo: Reuben Chircop

Equally inspiring works to feature in this event are D.N. Johnson’s Trumpet tune in D Major, Dubois’ Toccata, and Vierne Carillion de Westminster, as well as other works by Bach. This composer’s abilities as an organist were highly respected during his lifetime, so why not pay him further tribute now? And who better to interpret his works than Zaretsky, organist of the famous St Petersburg Grand Philharmonic Hall between 1997 and 2007, and holder of the title “Honoured Artist of Russia” awarded to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin?

The Italian Elena Sartori will have the dual role of organist and conductor in the Grand Finale with Organ and Orchestra on December 9. The first number in the one-hour programme is the enchanting Toccata and Fugue in d minor BWV 656 by Bach, which is actually the music that plays in my mind when I think about organ music.

Known for its powerful and dramatic sound, this piece has been featured in a few horror films such as the 1931 Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and the 1934 The Black Cat. It is the perfect medium for organists to show off their virtuosic abilities, and the listener can identify with it because it forms part of the opening of Walt Disney’s Fantasia, in which case it is orchestrated.

Organist and conductor Elena Sartori.

Sartori will also perform two organ concertos by Handel: G minor Op. 7 No. 5 HWV 310 and Op. 4 No. 5 HWV 293, and will direct the Valletta Chamber Orchestra in their performance of Albinoni’s Oboe Concerto in D minor Op. 9 No. 2 and Corelli’s Concerto fatto per la Notte di Natale Op. 6 No. 8, which is very fitting for the Christmas period.

To sum up the role of the organ in this grand finale, Joseph says that “It is all these: protagonist as solo, continuo, and part of an ensemble, which serves as a great show in the culmination of the festival.”

After an intensive period performing as soloist at the organ, Elena Sartori debuted as a conductor in 2004, and since then has been collaborating with the most prestigious music institutions in Italy and worldwide. The Valletta Chamber Orchestra was formed purposely for the yearly editions of the Malta International Organ Festival, and can be seen performing in every finale.

The St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral organ is the largest British organ in the Maltese Islands. It incorporates old historic pipe-work of British and Swiss origin, and of particular note is the ‘Father Smith’ case, which is especially precious. The organ was rebuilt a number of times, most recently in 2013 by Kenneth Jones & Associates Ltd.

Both the Organ and Brass and Grand Finale Organ and Orchestra concerts are taking place at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, Valletta, at 7.30pm. Tickets for both concerts are at €15.

The Malta International Organ Festival runs until December 9 in various churches, cathedrals and basilicas around the Maltese Islands. Full programme details and more information can be found online.

www.maltaorchestra.com/events/malta-international-organ-festival;

www.MaltaInternationalOrganFestival.com;

www.ticketline.com.mt