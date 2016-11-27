Malta Heart Foundation fundraising dinner

The Malta Heart Foundation will be holding its annual Gala Dinner on December 3 at Le Meridien, St. Julian’s.

Returning from a hiatus in these past few years, the foundation is re-launching in order to resume its mission, this time energised by a new youthful team of administrators.

The aim of the foundation has remained the same; to educate the public in heart health matters as well as raising funds to fund equipment for healthcare and worthy entities, in order to assist those patients in need.

The Malta Heart Foundation was founded by various prominent local individuals hailing from the medical field and other various professions.

Among these professionals there is Alex Manche’, from the cardiology field, as well as the late Guido De Marco, the founding patron of the foundation. Guests will be treated to a fine buffet complemented with wine, live jazz and a raffle in aid ofthe foundation.

All funds collected will go directly to the Foundation, which will then use the money to fund cardiac related research, purchasing lifesaving equipment like AEDs and awareness campaigns.